No Mow May #1

I intend to do a capture-a-day featuring the No Mow May theme.
—————
Details:
Mags @marlboromaam is once again hosting No Mow May where we not only give the pollinators a break but also photograph the beauty of weeds, wildflowers, and the pollinators that reap the benefit from them.
The storm drain is an outlet for a small river that regularly floods its banks in rainy weather. The drain is unfortunately dry at the moment, just a small trickle there - but when there is rain, the overflowing river water irrigates the wild grasses and other vegetation in this little area.
I'm happy to see that the environmental authorities pretty much let nature do its thing here.
(Also, in order to gain as much practice as I can with my lensbaby lenses, these are the only lenses I’ll be using for all May’s images unless otherwise stated. Exif data will state f/1.0 when I've used a lensbaby. These lenses have been lurking in their boxes in the cupboard for too long. I've been both lazy and reluctant in getting to know them.)