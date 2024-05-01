Previous
No Mow May #1 by cocokinetic
No Mow May #1

No Mow May #1

I intend to do a capture-a-day featuring the No Mow May theme.

—————
Details:

Mags @marlboromaam is once again hosting No Mow May where we not only give the pollinators a break but also photograph the beauty of weeds, wildflowers, and the pollinators that reap the benefit from them.

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49148/no-mow-may-2024-head's-up

Tag and Entries: https://365project.org/tags/nomowmay-24
—————

The storm drain is an outlet for a small river that regularly floods its banks in rainy weather. The drain is unfortunately dry at the moment, just a small trickle there - but when there is rain, the overflowing river water irrigates the wild grasses and other vegetation in this little area.

I'm happy to see that the environmental authorities pretty much let nature do its thing here.

(Also, in order to gain as much practice as I can with my lensbaby lenses, these are the only lenses I’ll be using for all May’s images unless otherwise stated. Exif data will state f/1.0 when I've used a lensbaby. These lenses have been lurking in their boxes in the cupboard for too long. I've been both lazy and reluctant in getting to know them.)
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
141% complete

Photo Details

Pat
Looking nice and lush. They certainly benefit from the drain there.
May 1st, 2024  
