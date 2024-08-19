Previous
August Words #19 - Blocks by cocokinetic
Photo 597

August Words #19 - Blocks

Back to La Salette church today to capture the stone blocks used to construct the building. Construction began around about 1860. I find it quite an austere-looking building.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely capture with those blocks of all sizes. =)
August 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh those bricks are so dark! it is fascinating to imagine working out how to fit them all into the design
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise