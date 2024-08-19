Sign up
Previous
Photo 597
August Words #19 - Blocks
Back to La Salette church today to capture the stone blocks used to construct the building. Construction began around about 1860. I find it quite an austere-looking building.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
0
Embed Code
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1705
photos
89
followers
41
following
163% complete
597
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
19th August 2024 3:12pm
Tags
august24words
Mags
ace
A lovely capture with those blocks of all sizes. =)
August 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh those bricks are so dark! it is fascinating to imagine working out how to fit them all into the design
August 19th, 2024
