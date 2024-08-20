Previous
August Words #20 - Hands by cocokinetic
August Words #20 - Hands

The hands of a cherub statuette sitting on a child’s grave at the cemetery.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
163% complete

*lynn ace
lovely
August 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice!
August 20th, 2024  
Tia ace
So sweet!
August 20th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Great shot
August 20th, 2024  
carol white ace
Very sweet
August 20th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture.
August 20th, 2024  
