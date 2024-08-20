Sign up
Previous
Photo 598
August Words #20 - Hands
The hands of a cherub statuette sitting on a child’s grave at the cemetery.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
6
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1706
photos
89
followers
41
following
163% complete
View this month »
591
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
20th August 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
*lynn
ace
lovely
August 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice!
August 20th, 2024
Tia
ace
So sweet!
August 20th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Great shot
August 20th, 2024
carol white
ace
Very sweet
August 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture.
August 20th, 2024
