August Words #21 - Lumpy by cocokinetic
August Words #21 - Lumpy

I looked for lumpy mattresses, lumpy seas, lumpy clouds, lumpy anything - I didn't really come across something that had me jumping up and down with lumpy joy - so in the end I settled for a cluster of clumpy, lumpy and uneven seaside rocks.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Good choice of lumpy
August 21st, 2024  
And a great choice of lumpy that shows the volcanic creation.
August 21st, 2024  
Such interesting geography, and you've showcased it well here!
August 21st, 2024  
