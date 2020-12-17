Sign up
Previous
Next
78 / 365
Cactus Summit
Sparrows and finches met for their annual summit. Social distancing was not easy, but the high altitude provided by the saguaro helped clear the air :-)
A blurry shot, sorry.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th December 2020 3:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
New Faces
Flashback
Tags
arizona
saguaro
Sharon Lee
ace
nice
December 18th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How fun to see them all gathered on top of the cactus like that- makes for a cute shot!
December 18th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Love your commentary
December 18th, 2020
Pat Thacker
Nice capture, they must have tough feet!
December 18th, 2020
