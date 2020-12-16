Previous
In Line by corinnec
77 / 365

In Line

The weather was very dark and it was challenging to focus on these birds. They were so cute anyway...
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Corinne C

@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
I don't often see sparrows anymore. This is a lovely step back in time for me, I nursed a baby sparrow with my Nanna when I was a child. My first real experience with a bird.
December 18th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Sweet
December 18th, 2020  
