The Great Conjunction of 2020

Jupiter on the left, Saturn on the right through a 4" Cassegrain telescope connected to a DSLR. Moons of Jupiter are visible on the diagonal line from upper left to lower right in order Calisto, Io, Europa, Ganymede.

Our exposure was too long. We'll try again tomorrow if possible.

Iso 6400

Focal Length 1325

Aperture 102 mm

Shutter speed 1.6 s