84 / 365
2020 Challenge
This is my submission for a photo challenge requiring that we represent the year 2020 in one photo.
I really struggled with it. I wanted to use a technique that I discovered in this forum: the zoom out effect.
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
Corinne C
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Photo Details
7
3
1
365
Canon EOS 60D
23rd December 2020 7:01pm
2020
zoom out
Chancelique
Cool effect!
December 24th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wonderful effect!
December 24th, 2020
Kat
Well done!
December 24th, 2020
