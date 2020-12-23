2020 Challenge

Previous
This is my submission for a photo challenge requiring that we represent the year 2020 in one photo.
I really struggled with it. I wanted to use a technique that I discovered in this forum: the zoom out effect.
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Photo Details

Chancelique
Cool effect!
December 24th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wonderful effect!
December 24th, 2020  
Kat
Well done!
December 24th, 2020  
