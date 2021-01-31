Sign up
Home
I put a lot of me in this house and the backyard. In few weeks it will be a home from the past. But for now, this is home.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household.
Tags
home
,
arizona
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a beautiful home! Looks warm and welcoming. =)
February 1st, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like a welcoming spot. It must be hard to leave. Looks like a hang dog look too
February 1st, 2021
