126 / 365
Peregrine Falcon
My husband took this picture today when he tried to save a Falcon obviously injured and bleeding.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
Tags
vermont
,
falcon
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh ouch. Is there a bird rescue center near you?
July 16th, 2021
