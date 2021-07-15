Previous
Peregrine Falcon by corinnec
126 / 365

Peregrine Falcon

My husband took this picture today when he tried to save a Falcon obviously injured and bleeding.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Corinne C

@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Oh ouch. Is there a bird rescue center near you?
July 16th, 2021  
