153 / 365
Fluff
Nothing to say for my defense :-)
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
2
2
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
214
photos
73
followers
130
following
41% complete
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
149
150
6
151
3
152
4
153
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
17th November 2021 7:02pm
Tags
feather
Mags
ace
I love this! I'd fav it five times if I could. It deserves five stars!
November 18th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Magical. such grace and beauty
November 18th, 2021
