200 / 365
52Frames Challenge - DOF #2
Just for fun.
After a slurp of water :-))
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Tags
dog
,
water
,
nose
,
vermont
Mags
ace
LOL! I love it!
February 8th, 2022
