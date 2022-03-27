Previous
Next
Yeah! It is Still Snowing by corinnec
232 / 365

Yeah! It is Still Snowing

Shoney looks surprised to see snow at the end of March :-)
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is really cute and it is similar to mine on the snow part.
March 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I lived in PA. We often had very cold and sometimes snow at Easter. It is March after all.
March 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise