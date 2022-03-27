Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
232 / 365
Yeah! It is Still Snowing
Shoney looks surprised to see snow at the end of March :-)
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
331
photos
96
followers
167
following
63% complete
View this month »
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
Latest from all albums
226
227
228
16
229
230
231
232
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
27th March 2022 2:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dog
,
vermont
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really cute and it is similar to mine on the snow part.
March 27th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I lived in PA. We often had very cold and sometimes snow at Easter. It is March after all.
March 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close