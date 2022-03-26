Previous
Through The Hole In The Tree by corinnec
Through The Hole In The Tree

We have the remains of a tree in our backyard and there is this square hole in it. No idea why there is this hole and why it is square
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Issi Bannerman ace
What an interesting capture!
March 26th, 2022  
Jaio
Great capture!
March 26th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very cool!
March 26th, 2022  
