Previous
Next
231 / 365
Through The Hole In The Tree
We have the remains of a tree in our backyard and there is this square hole in it. No idea why there is this hole and why it is square
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
330
photos
96
followers
167
following
63% complete
View this month »
231
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
26th March 2022 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
hole
,
vermont
Issi Bannerman
ace
What an interesting capture!
March 26th, 2022
Jaio
Great capture!
March 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 26th, 2022
