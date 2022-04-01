Sign up
April Shed
The shed looks so tiny in the middle of the tall thin trees.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Corinne C
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Tags
trees
,
shed
,
vermont
Mags
Looking a little mysterious and moody here.
April 2nd, 2022
Kathy
It really does.
April 2nd, 2022
