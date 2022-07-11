Sign up
294 / 365
An Afternoon With Friends
Our friends have the nicest back porch. It is welcoming with a true botanical garden displaying many Vermont native plants and trees.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
415
photos
94
followers
172
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
porch
,
yard
,
vermont
