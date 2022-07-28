Previous
Wooden Sculpture by corinnec
315 / 365

Wooden Sculpture

Sculpture made with wooden molds and tools for blown glass.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Fascinating shapes and tones.
August 2nd, 2022  
