315 / 365
Wooden Sculpture
Sculpture made with wooden molds and tools for blown glass.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
29th July 2022 11:37am
Tags
wood
,
sculpture
,
vermont
,
wooden mold
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fascinating shapes and tones.
August 2nd, 2022
