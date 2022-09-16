Sign up
359 / 365
Rutland
A far view of Rutland, Vermont.
#16 nf-sooc-2022 challenge
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th September 2022 2:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
city
,
vermont
,
rutland
,
nf-sooc-2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful view!
September 16th, 2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a lovely view , the surrounding countryside looks fabulous
September 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Oh! Beautiful!
September 17th, 2022
