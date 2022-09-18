Sign up
361 / 365
Ready
All the towns around our village have painted the fire hydrants and they seem as ready as little soldiers.
#18 nf-sooc-2022 - 50 mm sooc challenge
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
2
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
496
photos
95
followers
176
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
10
2
1
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
18th September 2022 1:38pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
town
,
fall
,
vermont
,
fire hydrant
,
nf-sooc-2022
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like it, the red colours make a great contrast to the green grass
September 18th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the blue!
September 18th, 2022
