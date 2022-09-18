Previous
Ready by corinnec
Ready

All the towns around our village have painted the fire hydrants and they seem as ready as little soldiers.

#18 nf-sooc-2022 - 50 mm sooc challenge
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Corinne C

Phil Howcroft ace
I like it, the red colours make a great contrast to the green grass
September 18th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Love the blue!
September 18th, 2022  
