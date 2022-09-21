Previous
Next
Corner Pub by corinnec
364 / 365

Corner Pub

#21 nf-sooc-2022 - 50 mm sooc challenge
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great capture of this nice Pup entrance.
September 21st, 2022  
KV ace
There is a lot packed into this nicely composed shot. It is nice to see all the fall decorations. The wreaths on the doors are festive and the reflections in the windows are interesting too.
September 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@pyrrhula Thank you
September 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@kvphoto Thank you for your kind comment. It is a lovely pub with a small entrance.
September 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
Nice! I could sit there with a nice cup of coffee and watch the world go by.
September 21st, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Great spot to people watch
September 21st, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks inviting and pleasant!
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise