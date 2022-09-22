Previous
Everything is in the Movement of the Tail by corinnec
Everything is in the Movement of the Tail

I don't know for how long the horses will enjoy the freedom of the grassy meadow before the snow starts to fall..
This is a picture taken few days ago before the pouring rain

#22 nf-sooc-2022 - 50 mm sooc challenge
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
