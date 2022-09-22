Sign up
365 / 365
Everything is in the Movement of the Tail
I don't know for how long the horses will enjoy the freedom of the grassy meadow before the snow starts to fall..
This is a picture taken few days ago before the pouring rain
#22 nf-sooc-2022 - 50 mm sooc challenge
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
0
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
503
photos
95
followers
176
following
100% complete
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
361
2
362
33
363
24
364
365
Views
7
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
16th September 2022 2:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
horse
,
fall
,
vermont
,
nf-sooc-2022
