Still Life ... Bah!! by corinnec
Photo 371

Still Life ... Bah!!

Not very good at it but trying for the 50mm sooc challenge.

#28 50 mm sooc challenge
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
101% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
What no cheese? LOL! It looks great! I do love some cheese with my apples. =)
September 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
@marlboromaam I just didn't think about it!?! I like my apples with almond butter
September 28th, 2022  
