Photo 397
Pole Dancer
I enjoyed capturing the drying wild plants and flowers. I find them as pretty as in the Spring and Summer.
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
fall
,
autumn
,
vermont
Mags
ace
LOL! Love your title and the bit of fluff dancing around the pole.
October 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@marlboromaam
I should have rated the title with an X :-))
October 25th, 2022
