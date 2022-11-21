Previous
Wabi Sabi in Blue by corinnec
Photo 425

Wabi Sabi in Blue

52Frames' theme this week is Wabi Sabi and the extra credit is "abandoned building".
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Corinne C

May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Ann H. LeFevre
It may be abandoned but there's still some life left in that pop of color!
November 22nd, 2022  
Clay
Love the color.
November 22nd, 2022  
