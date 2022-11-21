Sign up
Photo 425
Wabi Sabi in Blue
52Frames' theme this week is Wabi Sabi and the extra credit is "abandoned building".
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
2
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Tags
blue
,
street
,
vermont
,
building.
,
wabi sabi
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It may be abandoned but there's still some life left in that pop of color!
November 22nd, 2022
Clay
ace
Love the color.
November 22nd, 2022
