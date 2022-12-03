Previous
A Little Color to Brighten a Rainy Day by corinnec
A Little Color to Brighten a Rainy Day

It rained all day with dark grey skies. Fortunately our little Christmas tree brings some happiness.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely ornament.
December 3rd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
So festive!
December 4th, 2022  
Happyman Franco ace
Happy that you have your tree up and decorated - We have the tree up - will decorate it tomorrow:-) Beautiful blub -
December 4th, 2022  
