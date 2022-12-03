Sign up
Photo 437
A Little Color to Brighten a Rainy Day
It rained all day with dark grey skies. Fortunately our little Christmas tree brings some happiness.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
3
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
592
photos
107
followers
184
following
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
432
433
434
4
435
436
437
438
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd December 2022 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
red
,
bubble
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely ornament.
December 3rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
So festive!
December 4th, 2022
Happyman Franco
ace
Happy that you have your tree up and decorated - We have the tree up - will decorate it tomorrow:-) Beautiful blub -
December 4th, 2022
