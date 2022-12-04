Previous
Next
By the Creek by corinnec
Photo 438

By the Creek

We live very close to the Otter Creek a winding river. Wherever we go around our house we cross the Otter Creek!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great reflections of those bare trees. It's a lovely winter scene.
December 3rd, 2022  
Happyman Franco ace
Nice reflection in the creek, winter is surely setting in -
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise