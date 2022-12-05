Previous
Next
Slate Cutting by corinnec
Photo 439

Slate Cutting

We'll be busy for a couple of days and I may mot be able to take pictures and post.

This is a slate cutting blade. It would have been nice to have somebody standing at its side, it's very large!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise