Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 439
Slate Cutting
We'll be busy for a couple of days and I may mot be able to take pictures and post.
This is a slate cutting blade. It would have been nice to have somebody standing at its side, it's very large!
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
593
photos
107
followers
184
following
120% complete
View this month »
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
Latest from all albums
433
434
4
435
436
437
438
439
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
2nd December 2022 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
state
,
vermont
,
blade
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close