Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 441
The Wait
My husband has a simple procedure at the medical center. I have two hours to relax waiting for him. I took my knitting with me. I usually don’t have much time for knitting so this is kind of a treat - at least for me 😁
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
May 2022 I'm still here and enjoying the photos, the creativity and the stories of my fellows "365ers". March 2021 We moved to New England where we are...
595
photos
107
followers
186
following
120% complete
View this month »
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Latest from all albums
4
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
blue
,
knitting
,
yarn
,
waiting
,
bokeh
,
vermont
Renee Salamon
ace
Great pov and looks like a lovely winter sweater coming along there
December 6th, 2022
Kathy
ace
I like your POV. Shows me the fuzzy yarn and stitches. so often my projects aren't portable, but I try to have something that I can pick up and go with. Hope your husband's procedure went well. BTW I like the bokeh-fuilled Christmas tree in the background.
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close