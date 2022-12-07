Previous
The Wait by corinnec
Photo 441

The Wait

My husband has a simple procedure at the medical center. I have two hours to relax waiting for him. I took my knitting with me. I usually don’t have much time for knitting so this is kind of a treat - at least for me 😁
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Corinne C

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great pov and looks like a lovely winter sweater coming along there
December 6th, 2022  
Kathy ace
I like your POV. Shows me the fuzzy yarn and stitches. so often my projects aren't portable, but I try to have something that I can pick up and go with. Hope your husband's procedure went well. BTW I like the bokeh-fuilled Christmas tree in the background.
December 6th, 2022  
