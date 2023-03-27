Sign up
Photo 533
Bleak Outside, Sunny inside
I saw a beautiful macro on a pencil on 52Frames but I just cannot reproduce it. So that's my take...
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
1
1
Pot-Pourri
Canon EOS R6
26th March 2023 1:22pm
Tags
blue
,
colors
,
pencil
,
orange
,
vermont
,
minimalist
Mags
ace
Pretty colors!
March 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
