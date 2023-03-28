Previous
Flowers In My Yard :-) by corinnec
Flowers In My Yard :-)

We went to our construction site to see the progress. I was hoping to discover some blooming plants but it's been way to cold and we still have the wintery grass.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Corinne C

I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Call me Joe ace
Love the textures here,can’t wait to see their beauty ❤️👌
March 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice textures 😊
March 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Neat textures and capture of these unusual specimens.
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Really nice close-up
March 28th, 2023  
