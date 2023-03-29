Previous
Progress 3 by corinnec
Photo 535

Progress 3

The driveway is getting longer but it's not yet at the house site.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
Call me Joe ace
You must live in a big beautiful house 👌❤️
March 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Going to be a beautiful drive to and from your house.
March 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a beautiful spot for your house
March 28th, 2023  
Megan ace
What a driveway! It really stands out in this photo with the white rocks against the fields. Do I recall correctly that you're building a new house on this land? Looking forward to following the progress of driveway and house!
March 28th, 2023  
