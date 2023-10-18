Sign up
Previous
Photo 705
The Green Mountains
Not so green in the Fall.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
9
3
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
915
photos
144
followers
226
following
193% complete
View this month »
Views
19
Comments
9
9
Fav's
3
3
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th October 2023 12:55pm
mountains
,
fall
,
rural
,
farm
,
vermont
,
green mountains
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours and layers
October 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! I love the big shadow created by the clouds.
October 18th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful layers of beauty!
October 18th, 2023
KV
ace
Gorgeous color.
October 18th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the lays of colours and the light on the top of the hill is beautiful Corinne
October 18th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Beautiful colors , layers and view.
October 18th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Lovely colors and sky.
October 18th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture
October 18th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely layers and clouds!
October 18th, 2023
