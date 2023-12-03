Sign up
Photo 744
Lake Bomoseen
Same foggy morning, different view.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
7
6
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project in October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I’ve always liked photography, but it became a hobby only in...
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
trees
,
fog
,
lake
,
vermont
,
cactp
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful lake scene and reflections.
December 3rd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful
December 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
A lovely weather capture!
December 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
It looks so serene and beautiful!
December 3rd, 2023
Linda Godwin
nice foggy morning
December 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty.
December 3rd, 2023
KWind
ace
Great reflections!
December 3rd, 2023
