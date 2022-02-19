Previous
Going up!! by craftymeg
Going up!!

It’s been so wet lately but this hasn’t deterred our two young grandbairns throughly enjoying every muddy puddle found in the park!! They love puddle jumping!!
Caught on take off!!
19th February 2022

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg

Casablanca ace
Love it and what a great hat!
February 19th, 2022  
