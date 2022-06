Lapwing

A trip over the North York Moors this afternoon found us watching these colourful Lapwings, there were two but they refused to be caught together. Instead I got the colourful back of one of the moorland sheep. They are not easily caught so I was pleased with this shot. The weather was breezy, 20.5C and sunny, such a change from the last week or two.

Nicer on black



