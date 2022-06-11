Sign up
155 / 365
Geranium
Our geraniums are starting to fill out and take over the pots they are planted in.. I love the colour of these, they are so pretty with the blue lobelia and purple petunias.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
geraniums-salmon-pink-bedding-plant-june
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
June 11th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful colour and so bountiful in flowers !
June 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
So gorgeous!!!
June 11th, 2022
