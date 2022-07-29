Previous
Next
Cornflower by craftymeg
203 / 365

Cornflower

A bee busily buzzing around, he wouldn’t stay still.
Better on black


Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture with lovely detail and colours.
July 29th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
July 29th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Lovely capture, beautiful flower
July 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is a lovely image!
July 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and he chose the white flower !
July 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise