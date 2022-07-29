Sign up
Cornflower
A bee busily buzzing around, he wouldn’t stay still.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
bee-cornflower-annual-summer-july
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with lovely detail and colours.
July 29th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
July 29th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Lovely capture, beautiful flower
July 29th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, this is a lovely image!
July 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and he chose the white flower !
July 29th, 2022
