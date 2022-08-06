Sign up
211 / 365
Purple
Another view of the moor, such a lovey colour and looking good this year.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
heather-north-york-moors-august-heathland
Casablanca
ace
Magnificent colour
August 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such an amazing change, what a wonderful sight and capture.
August 6th, 2022
