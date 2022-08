Can’t beat a cuddle

Our grandson is happy to give cuddles, he’s a loving child, it lifts the spirits and I always get a big hug when he comes to visit. His sister also gives lovely cuddles but definitely on her terms. His mam took this photo, I never know what she has taken till she sends them to me in batches on the evening, usually 50-90 at a time!!

Best on black



