257 / 365
Another baking day
Choc chip and ginger nuts, another baking day and now they are all in the freezer. The family love them and it’s nice to have them fresh to get out for a cuppa.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3543
photos
166
followers
74
following
70% complete
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
Tags
choc-chip-ginger-nuts-biscuits-cookies-baking-day
Casablanca
ace
Oh yummy! Yes please 😀😀😀
September 21st, 2022
