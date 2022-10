Rhubarb and custard

That’s what these colours in my daughters birthday bouquet remind me of! I received 3 big sprays from my children and brother. I have them all over the house, I’ve run out of vases! Yet again I’ve been spoil and still a couple of presents to be delivered but we have postal strikes at the moment so I will have to wait and hope that they come.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome