Towards Carlton in Cleveland by craftymeg
271 / 365

Towards Carlton in Cleveland

Coming off the moor yesterday this is the pretty sight as you come into the small village of Carlton. The leaves are turning and it looked so colourful in the afternoon light.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view so beautifully framed by the trees and foliage!
October 5th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a view through that gap
October 5th, 2022  
