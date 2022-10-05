Sign up
271 / 365
Towards Carlton in Cleveland
Coming off the moor yesterday this is the pretty sight as you come into the small village of Carlton. The leaves are turning and it looked so colourful in the afternoon light.
Best on black
Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Tags
carlton-in-cleveland-village-autumn-scenery-october
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view so beautifully framed by the trees and foliage!
October 5th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a view through that gap
October 5th, 2022
