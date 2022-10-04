Previous
Rural by craftymeg
Rural

I love this view across the dale near Chop Gate, so peaceful, it’s overcast but a bit warmer today. We had lunch out at our favorite eatery and a trip across the moor, nice trip out for my birthday. Next week maybe the lakes, we haven’t been for 3 years, we were going today but hubby has pulled a muscle gardening so will have to wait till he feels better. I don’t want to miss the autumn colours yet another year.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
julia ace
Great landscape.. Great name.. Chop-Gate
October 4th, 2022  
