Rural

I love this view across the dale near Chop Gate, so peaceful, it’s overcast but a bit warmer today. We had lunch out at our favorite eatery and a trip across the moor, nice trip out for my birthday. Next week maybe the lakes, we haven’t been for 3 years, we were going today but hubby has pulled a muscle gardening so will have to wait till he feels better. I don’t want to miss the autumn colours yet another year.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.