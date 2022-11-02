Finished!

Hubbie took this shot just as I had finished pressing the seams of another chunky cardi For any one that is interested in what the finished article looks like, it’s a self patterning fairisle really warm merino wool mix and the photo doesn’t do it justice. I’m having a think before I start anything else, I’ve knit 5 cardigans/jackets 4 hats and 2 grandchildrens tunics/coats since June! I’ve surprised myself after giving up over 30 years ago because of a damaged neck, I have really enjoyed the return after the op I had in 2012, I didn’t realize I could knit without pain!

