Another cardi! by craftymeg
Another cardi!

My daughter sent this photo showing me her new cardigan I have just made her, she loves it and it fits perfectly. I made it just before the one I posted last night.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Margaret Brown

Corinne C ace
I love the combination of colors!
November 3rd, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ooh love those colours together
November 3rd, 2022  
Judith Johnson
It's lovely, I love the colour combo
November 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Very pretty!!!
November 3rd, 2022  
