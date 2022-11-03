Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
300 / 365
Another cardi!
My daughter sent this photo showing me her new cardigan I have just made her, she loves it and it fits perfectly. I made it just before the one I posted last night.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3586
photos
166
followers
75
following
82% complete
View this month »
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cardi-jacket-handknit-wool-yarn
Corinne C
ace
I love the combination of colors!
November 3rd, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ooh love those colours together
November 3rd, 2022
Judith Johnson
It's lovely, I love the colour combo
November 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very pretty!!!
November 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close