303 / 365
Lilac
Part of a bouquet a close up of a freesia, it was such a pretty colour.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
3
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
freesia-floral-bouquet-lilac-birthday
Mags
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
November 6th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2022
KWind
ace
Wonderful macro!!
November 6th, 2022
