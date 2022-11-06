Previous
Next
Lilac by craftymeg
303 / 365

Lilac

Part of a bouquet a close up of a freesia, it was such a pretty colour.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
November 6th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2022  
KWind ace
Wonderful macro!!
November 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise