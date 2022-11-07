Previous
Pink by craftymeg
304 / 365

Pink

From the same bouquet as yesterdays flower. A surprise gift of a box of flowers through the post from my grand babes.
Nice on black

7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great macro shot, lovely flower, detail and light! - lucky lady! fav
November 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful close-up!
November 7th, 2022  
Jeremy Cross ace
Beautiful shot
November 7th, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely detailed macro shot.Fav😊
November 7th, 2022  
