Previous
Next
Grey day by craftymeg
Photo 417

Grey day

It was a grey miserable afternoon this was taken on the way home through a wet windscreen, I can’t wait for spring!!
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise