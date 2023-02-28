Sign up
Photo 417
Grey day
It was a grey miserable afternoon this was taken on the way home through a wet windscreen, I can’t wait for spring!!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3703
photos
171
followers
72
following
Tags
grey-day-rain-february-mist
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
February 28th, 2023
