Photo 422
Waterfall
Another from Cornwall taken this past week by my daughter. So pretty even in winter.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3708
photos
170
followers
72
following
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 10
waterfall-cornwall-winter-march
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and it looks beautiful there.
March 5th, 2023
Mariana Visser
beautiful
March 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful capture
March 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely waterfall rushing through the rocks!
March 5th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a pretty spot
March 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
March 5th, 2023
