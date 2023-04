Finished watercolour

As promised this is the finished watercolour of the inked sketch I posted yesterday. I’m going to mount and frame it and it will go with the other 3 I have on the wall. I kept it true to the colours of the photo that I used as reference.

Now I have another to paint that I posted the other day. I think five is enough!

Best on black



